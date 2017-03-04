Windy weekend in store for Las Vegas

High winds are expected to sweep through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures with them according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday with winds between 30-40 miles per hour and gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, the weather service said.

The high temperature should reach around 65 degrees, while the low could dip to 42 degrees Sunday night, according to meteorologists.

The winds should subside on Monday – less than 10 miles per hour – but the high is expected to be a chilly 59 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the rest of the week, with an anticipated high of 80 degrees on Friday according to the weather service.