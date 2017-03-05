Be ready to vote in 2018 midterms

Sunday, March 5, 2017 | 2 a.m.
The midterm election is in 2018. Change your demonstration placards to one message: “We will vote.” If you are not registered and eligible to vote, register. The other side will vote. It is the single most powerful weapon in a democracy.
When the individual votes are cast collectively, change comes. Do not withhold your vote because your candidate didn’t win the primary. Do not vote for a third party in protest. Do not write in a candidate. Learn from the 2016 election — doing that put Donald Trump in the White House.
