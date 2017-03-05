Casino promotions: March 5-11

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

Swipe and Win

Date: Sundays in March

Information: Earn 100 same-day base points to play kiosk game and win up to $100 in play.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in March

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 1,000 same-day base points to receive a gift. On March 6, it’s a smartphone screen magnifier. On March 13, it’s a set of headphones.

• • •

$50,000 Pass Go, Park Free Camaro and slot play giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through April 30

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Top prize is a 2017 Camaro. Swipe card at kiosk to receive drawing and point multipliers on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Sweet 16 point multiplier

Date: March 17-18

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to receive 16x points.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$44,000 Lucky Clover cash drawings

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten people will be selected to play the game and win up to $500, with the chance to double a prize.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays in March

Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

$80,000 Pot of Gold kiosk game and drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March

Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: On Fridays, earn 25 points and swipe your card to play the kiosk game to earn entries into the 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday drawings. Ten players will be selected at each drawing to win up to $1,000.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Gambling tournaments

Date: March

Information: Every Sunday, participate in a blackjack tournament; $25 entry fee. On Mondays, earn 50 points to participate in $2,500 video poker showdown; on Tuesdays, earn 50 points to enter the Sam’s Town Slot Showdown. Sam’s Town is offering $1,000 dice tournaments March 17, 18, 24 and 25. Play for 10 hours until the first day of the tournament to qualify, then enter for $25.

• • •

ORLEANS

Lucky Cash drawings

Date: Saturdays in March

Time: Hourly, 1-6 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn. Win $200.

• • •

Ultimate X video poker tournament

Date: Fridays in March

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry and 400 points more for the next entry.

• • •

CANNERY CASINOS

Whirl into Winnings drawings (both locations)

Date: Saturdays in March

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a drawing ticket. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway (Craig Road location)

Date: March

Information: Earn 400 points on Thursdays to receive bedding. Earn 200 points on Wednesdays to receive a bottle of wine or vodka. Earn 300 points on Tuesdays to receive a reed diffuser; different scents available each week.

• • •

Table games promotions (both locations)

Date: March

Information: Players at table games can receive Walmart gift cards Mondays through Wednesdays. Win up to $200 in play during a hot seat giveaway offered at 3, 5, 7, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

• • •

Bonus points (Eastside/Boulder Highway location)

Date: Wednesdays in March

Information: Earn 100 points on Wednesday and receive up to 1,000 bonus points.

• • •

ALIANTE

Lucky Leprechauns kiosk game

Date: Through March 30

Information: Be eligible to participate in a kiosk game by earning 20 slot points or playing a $10 average bet for one hour. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

$92,000 Lucky Leprechaun drawings

Date: Saturdays in March

Time: 7:15, 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.

Information: Fifteen names will be selected at each drawing to win cash, slot play and more.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays in March

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

• • •

Table Games Hoops Madness drawings

Date: Fridays in March

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $15,000.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Lucky Cash drawings

Date: Fridays in March

Time: Hourly, 1-6 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn. Win $200.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Swipe and Win up to 1 million points

Date: Ongoing

Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Bamboo Collection Set Giveaway

Date: Thursdays in March

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a bamboo collection set.

• • •

Ceramic basketball bowl giveaway

Date: March 9 or 10

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive a ceramic basketball bowl.

• • •

Ceramic basketball mug giveaway

Date: March 23 or 24

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive a four-piece set of ceramic basketball mugs.

• • •

10x point multiplier — slots

Date: Sundays in March

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

3x point multiplier — video poker

Date: March 12 and 26

Information: Receive 3x points playing video poker.

• • •

St. Patrick’s Day multiplier

Date: March 17

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 3x points on video poker.

• • •

BMW giveaway

Date: Saturdays in March

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected for a chance to win a three-year lease on a 2017 BMW 320i. To participate, earn 100 slot points to receive 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to receive one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Mondays through Wednesdays.

• • •

$30,000 weekly baccarat drawings

Date: Fridays in March

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Up to four names will be chosen at each drawing for a chance to win up to $2,500 in play. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry, and pai gow poker players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Average bet must be $25 or greater to qualify.

• • •

Baccarat Hot Seat drawings

Date: Saturdays in March

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Players must have an open rating and minimum average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat to qualify. Twelve people will win a share of $6,000 in play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

Cosmopolitan Million Point Club

Date: June 1-3

Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 winner-take-all slot tournament, a $100,000 identity play drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event. For more information, contact casino services at 855-254-5521.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

1957 Thunderbird giveaway

Date: Through March 25

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25

Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.

• • •

$15,000 slot tournament

Date: March 9-11

Time: Registration begins at 5 p.m. each day; tournaments begin at 7 p.m.

Information: One-time fee of $20 (complimentary for locals and ConExpo convention attendees). Top prize is $1,500 in play.

• • •

$50,000 Head-2-Head March Mania blackjack tournament

Date: March 16 and 18

Time: Registration is 6-8 p.m. March 16. Tournament begins at 10 a.m. March 18.

Information: There is a $150 entry fee. Grand prize is $25,000.

• • •

Girl Scout Cookie giveaway

Date: Sundays-Wednesdays through March 29

Information: Earn 500 base points to receive a box of cookies. Receive a maximum of five boxes per promotional day.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.

• • •

Monday point multipliers

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Cold Cash Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.

• • •

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Mondays

Time: Hourly, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

Goldmine Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through April 1

Time: 2:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $2,500 during the promotional drawings. At the final drawing, three players will receive $1,000 and one will receive $1,000 plus the unclaimed prize money from previous drawings.

• • •

Gift Day Wednesdays

Date: March 8

Information: Earn 300 base slot points to receive a five-piece serving container set.

• • •

Table Games Cash Grab Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March

Time: Every half hour, 6-9 p.m.

Information: Earn tickets through play. Win up to $500.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Winner’s Choice slot machine giveaway

Date: March 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets when you play, dine or drink.

• • •

Pot of Gold promotion

Date: Sundays in March

Information: Earn 100 points to select a gift option of your choice.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Mondays

Information: Win up to $250 in play.

• • •

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

Play and Eat

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Receive $5 in food coupons for every 250 points earned.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in March

Information: Receive 100 same-day base points to be eligible to get a gift. On March 8, the gift is a set of soap and lotion. On March 15, the gift is a T-shirt.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive up to $110 in Smith’s gift cards by accruing points.

• • •

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.