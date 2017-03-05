Casino promotions: March 5-11

Sunday, March 5, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
Swipe and Win
Date: Sundays in March
Information: Earn 100 same-day base points to play kiosk game and win up to $100 in play.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in March
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 1,000 same-day base points to receive a gift. On March 6, it’s a smartphone screen magnifier. On March 13, it’s a set of headphones.
• • •
$50,000 Pass Go, Park Free Camaro and slot play giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through April 30
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Top prize is a 2017 Camaro. Swipe card at kiosk to receive drawing and point multipliers on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Sweet 16 point multiplier
Date: March 17-18
Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to receive 16x points.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$44,000 Lucky Clover cash drawings
Date: Tuesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Ten people will be selected to play the game and win up to $500, with the chance to double a prize.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays in March
Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
$80,000 Pot of Gold kiosk game and drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March
Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: On Fridays, earn 25 points and swipe your card to play the kiosk game to earn entries into the 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. Saturday drawings. Ten players will be selected at each drawing to win up to $1,000.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Gambling tournaments
Date: March
Information: Every Sunday, participate in a blackjack tournament; $25 entry fee. On Mondays, earn 50 points to participate in $2,500 video poker showdown; on Tuesdays, earn 50 points to enter the Sam’s Town Slot Showdown. Sam’s Town is offering $1,000 dice tournaments March 17, 18, 24 and 25. Play for 10 hours until the first day of the tournament to qualify, then enter for $25.
• • •
ORLEANS
Lucky Cash drawings
Date: Saturdays in March
Time: Hourly, 1-6 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn. Win $200.
• • •
Ultimate X video poker tournament
Date: Fridays in March
Time: 1-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry and 400 points more for the next entry.
• • •
CANNERY CASINOS
Whirl into Winnings drawings (both locations)
Date: Saturdays in March
Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a drawing ticket. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Gift giveaway (Craig Road location)
Date: March
Information: Earn 400 points on Thursdays to receive bedding. Earn 200 points on Wednesdays to receive a bottle of wine or vodka. Earn 300 points on Tuesdays to receive a reed diffuser; different scents available each week.
• • •
Table games promotions (both locations)
Date: March
Information: Players at table games can receive Walmart gift cards Mondays through Wednesdays. Win up to $200 in play during a hot seat giveaway offered at 3, 5, 7, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
• • •
Bonus points (Eastside/Boulder Highway location)
Date: Wednesdays in March
Information: Earn 100 points on Wednesday and receive up to 1,000 bonus points.
• • •
ALIANTE
Lucky Leprechauns kiosk game
Date: Through March 30
Information: Be eligible to participate in a kiosk game by earning 20 slot points or playing a $10 average bet for one hour. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
$92,000 Lucky Leprechaun drawings
Date: Saturdays in March
Time: 7:15, 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.
Information: Fifteen names will be selected at each drawing to win cash, slot play and more.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays in March
Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.
• • •
Table Games Hoops Madness drawings
Date: Fridays in March
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $15,000.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Lucky Cash drawings
Date: Fridays in March
Time: Hourly, 1-6 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn. Win $200.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Swipe and Win up to 1 million points
Date: Ongoing
Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Bamboo Collection Set Giveaway
Date: Thursdays in March
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a bamboo collection set.
• • •
Ceramic basketball bowl giveaway
Date: March 9 or 10
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive a ceramic basketball bowl.
• • •
Ceramic basketball mug giveaway
Date: March 23 or 24
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive a four-piece set of ceramic basketball mugs.
• • •
10x point multiplier — slots
Date: Sundays in March
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
• • •
3x point multiplier — video poker
Date: March 12 and 26
Information: Receive 3x points playing video poker.
• • •
St. Patrick’s Day multiplier
Date: March 17
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 3x points on video poker.
• • •
BMW giveaway
Date: Saturdays in March
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be selected for a chance to win a three-year lease on a 2017 BMW 320i. To participate, earn 100 slot points to receive 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to receive one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned Mondays through Wednesdays.
• • •
$30,000 weekly baccarat drawings
Date: Fridays in March
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Up to four names will be chosen at each drawing for a chance to win up to $2,500 in play. To participate, baccarat players must be dealt a winning natural 8 or 9 to earn one drawing entry, and pai gow poker players must have three-of-a-kind or better to gain one drawing entry. Average bet must be $25 or greater to qualify.
• • •
Baccarat Hot Seat drawings
Date: Saturdays in March
Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Players must have an open rating and minimum average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat to qualify. Twelve people will win a share of $6,000 in play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
Cosmopolitan Million Point Club
Date: June 1-3
Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 winner-take-all slot tournament, a $100,000 identity play drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event. For more information, contact casino services at 855-254-5521.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
1957 Thunderbird giveaway
Date: Through March 25
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25
Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.
• • •
$15,000 slot tournament
Date: March 9-11
Time: Registration begins at 5 p.m. each day; tournaments begin at 7 p.m.
Information: One-time fee of $20 (complimentary for locals and ConExpo convention attendees). Top prize is $1,500 in play.
• • •
$50,000 Head-2-Head March Mania blackjack tournament
Date: March 16 and 18
Time: Registration is 6-8 p.m. March 16. Tournament begins at 10 a.m. March 18.
Information: There is a $150 entry fee. Grand prize is $25,000.
• • •
Girl Scout Cookie giveaway
Date: Sundays-Wednesdays through March 29
Information: Earn 500 base points to receive a box of cookies. Receive a maximum of five boxes per promotional day.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.
• • •
Monday point multipliers
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
ELDORADO
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Cold Cash Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.
• • •
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
• • •
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
• • •
Rolling for Dough
Date: Mondays
Time: Hourly, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
Goldmine Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through April 1
Time: 2:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $2,500 during the promotional drawings. At the final drawing, three players will receive $1,000 and one will receive $1,000 plus the unclaimed prize money from previous drawings.
• • •
Gift Day Wednesdays
Date: March 8
Information: Earn 300 base slot points to receive a five-piece serving container set.
• • •
Table Games Cash Grab Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March
Time: Every half hour, 6-9 p.m.
Information: Earn tickets through play. Win up to $500.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Winner’s Choice slot machine giveaway
Date: March 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets when you play, dine or drink.
• • •
Pot of Gold promotion
Date: Sundays in March
Information: Earn 100 points to select a gift option of your choice.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Mondays
Information: Win up to $250 in play.
• • •
Pick Your Multiplier
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.
• • •
Play and Eat
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Receive $5 in food coupons for every 250 points earned.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in March
Information: Receive 100 same-day base points to be eligible to get a gift. On March 8, the gift is a set of soap and lotion. On March 15, the gift is a T-shirt.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Receive up to $110 in Smith’s gift cards by accruing points.
• • •
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
