Fire closes Sonic near Craig, Lawrence

No one was injured this morning when a Sonic Drive-In caught fire in North Las Vegas.

The fire started about 7:15 a.m., when something malfunctioned in the kitchen of the fast-food restaurant on Craig Road near Lawrence Street, said Captain Cedric Williams of the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage and the store is now closed, officials said.