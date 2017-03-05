Garden Party: Everything you need to know to grow your own food in the desert

For so many American gardeners, early March is a bust, because the ground is still frequently frozen. Here in the Southern Nevada desert, however, we welcome the warmth early, with the National Gardening Association declaring Feb. 16 the beginning of our frost-free growing season.

From there, it’s 285 days of almost guaranteed sun, such that even the blackest thumb might pull off a healthy tomato plant. If you’ve never had the guts to grow your own, now is the time to dig your fingers into the dirt of Las Vegas. Yes, it may need some amending. And yes, you may need some patience. Not everything was meant to thrive in our dry climate. But this guide will help you build a garden that will feed your family, and maybe a little piece of your soul.

Tips and tools to get you started

“There’s something about gardening that speaks to everyone who gets involved, and that makes them start,” said Ann Edmunds, master gardener coordinator for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

But starting can feel especially daunting in Southern Nevada, because the soil requires tenderness and the climate can be harsh. Even Edmunds, a garden nymph from childhood, remembers moving from the East Coast and having to figure things out all over again. And it isn’t just about the head game. Gardeners need tools just like chefs, and building a proper arsenal in the shed is like stocking a kitchen.

Local green thumbs offered advice on what you need.

Don’t assume you’re limited because you’re in the desert

Star Nursery’s Crystal Gwaltney: “There are desert-adapted seeds for most trees, fruits, etc.: almonds, apples, nectarines, pomegranate, figs, plums, peaches, apricots — all viable options. Other than tropicals, you can pretty much grow anything.”

Don’t worry about shade

“Tomato Lady” Leslie Doyle: “Sunlight isn’t the problem. The problem is you’re not thoroughly watering.”

But you can consider shade cloth or planting companion plants to provide shade (i.e., the three sisters of corn, beans and squash).

Don’t build beds on top of mature tree roots

Botanist Ann Edmunds: “If you have a huge tree, you have huge tree roots, and so if you put a raised bed on top of tree roots and you put water in the raised bed, guess where the tree roots go? And the tree wins.”

If your soil requires a jackhammer, build a raised bed

Edmunds: “People make it out of wood or half-whiskey barrels or concrete. A lot of them that you buy are different types of plastics. It really depends on your location. Anything that’s on top of the native soil that you can fill with some fertile soil (works), and irrigation, that’s key. A raised bed generally has to be near water and close to where you’re going to use it. If it’s too far away, you’re going to forget about your vegetables.

Many different types of veggies can be grown in the same bed, but be cognizant of grouping items by their growth dates. Early-producing crops such as spinach, carrots and onions should be grouped together; perennial vegetables such as asparagus, garlic and artichokes also can be together. This allows you to harvest and replant vegetables without disturbing surrounding plants that aren’t ready.

Beware of the wind

Consider ways to block the wind from your more sensitive plants with trellises and structures.

It's about you, not your gadgets

Don’t be seduced by fancy products says Ann Edmunds. “You can have old tools and be a wonderful gardener, and you can have brand-new tools and if you don’t know what you’re doing or you don’t use common sense, you’re not going to be a good gardener. You don’t need special ergonomic tools unless you have an issue where you can’t use standard pruners.”

And don’t take on too much. “If you want a low-maintenance garden, you pick plants that are low-maintenance. I don’t do vegetable gardening probably for that reason,” Edmunds said.

Careful with the pesticides

“The most important thing is, don’t go spraying around your house,” O’Callaghan said. “Insecticides, yeah, they’ll kill roaches — and all kinds of other insects. So you want to be really attentive to that if you’re serious about wanting to help pollinators.”

How to add nutrients to your soil

Many novices tend to overdo it on the fertilizer. We know how dry it is, so we overcompensate with the black stuff out of the bag to lock in the moisture we assume is escaping round the clock.

A couple of factors can make this an overreaction. Depending on the size and material you’re planting in — clay, plastic, pot, plot, bed — incorporating some organic matter into your soil once a year may be all that’s needed.

Clay pots are always preferable to plastic because they breath, but if you’re serious about your veggies, a raised bed is your best bet. A better bet for dry or sandy soil (you can do a pH test to be sure using a kit from your garden store) is to work 3 inches or so of compost, covering with mulch to retain moisture. Every year, make sure the first two inches contain a “fresh” batch of this rotten concoction. This way your soil will stay the perfect host to your future food.

1. Some gardeners keep a bucket under the kitchen sink filled with eggshells, coffee grinds, bits of melon and other organic food wastes. These are great for fertilizing once they begin to decompose.

2. Or a simple soil amendment that includes organic material, like a compost tea (one part compost of yard waste such as leaves or grass clippings to five parts water) early in a growing season can make a positive impact on an aspiring vegetable patch.

3. You can always pick up a bag of fertilizer. Regardless of which method you choose, remember that you may not need as much as you think. Often a little can go a long way, topping off a healthy pot or bed instead of filling it.

Support your pollinators

Avoid hybrid flower breeds, which often don’t have pollen, nectar and fragrance.

Use a hummingbird feeder, with artificial nectar (4:1, water and sugar) to attract hummingbirds.

Choose night-blooming flowers to support nocturnal pollinators, including moths and bats.

Mix water with a bit of sea salt to create a “salt lick,” which attracts bees and butterflies.

Leave any fallen tree branches or stumps whenever possible—it’s an ideal nesting site for native bees.

Bright colors attract day pollinators, while white flowers are more likely to be pollinated at night by moths and bats.

“Believe it or not, you have a bee to thank for every one in three bites of food you eat.” That’s the headline on Greenpeace’s “Save the Bees” platform, which hammers the seriousness of the collapsing global bee population.

The insects do about 80 percent of the pollination on the planet, including 75 percent of fruits, vegetables and nuts, amounting to 70 of the top 100 crops feeding humans.

Scientists point to a number of factors in the honeybee’s rapid decline, but parasites, habitat loss and pesticides are big ones. Beekeepers lost about 44 percent of their colonies in 2015-2016, according to a survey by the Bee Informed Partnership, an alliance of research labs, universities, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We’re now in the second year of high rates of summer loss, which is cause for serious concern,” project director Dennis vanEngelsdorp said in a blog post.

Angela O’Callaghan, social horticulture specialist for the University of Nevada’s Cooperative Extension, has joined the movement to aid the survival of pollinators, including hummingbirds, bats and the “lovely flying miracles” known as butterflies.

“If it’s anything that flies to a flower, or flies from one flower to another, it can be a pollinator,” O’Callaghan said.

Here is her advice on what to plant to attract and support our pollinating allies.

• For hummingbirds, plant flowers that are deep-throated and red, such as red yucca or aloe vera, and blossom-crowned desert trees like pomegranate and bottlebrush.

• For butterflies, plant anything with wide, flat flowers where they have a space to land and feed, especially lantana, and the flowers of mature dill.

• For bees, plant herbs. The tiny blossoms of mint, rosemary and sage draw bees in droves. Fruit trees that grow well in the desert, such as peach, nectarine and plum.

The importance of honeybees

According to a 2011 study, California almond growers are forced to import honeybees from other parts of the country to pollinate the almond trees. California almonds are a $2.3 billion industry and relies on almost half of all the honeybees in the United States.

Among the pollinators, honeybees are responsible for pollinating the most and widest variety of crops. A 2014 White House press release about the dangers of declining pollinator populations noted that natural pollinators (bees, birds, bats and butterflies) contribute more than $24 billion to the economy annually, of that honeybees contribute $15 billion.

The United States is home to more than 4,000 species of native bees, and nearly all of them play an important role in our food system. While different bee species tend to pollinate different flowers, the honeybee pollinates the widest variety and does so efficiently.

Without honeybees, the following crops would be drastically affected: allspice, almonds, apples, apricots, avocados, bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbages, cantaloupes, caraway, cardamom, cashews, cauliflower, celery, cherries, chestnuts, coconuts, coffee, coriander, cucumbers, fennel, guava, kiwi, lemons, limes, macadamia nuts, mangoes, okra, onions, peaches, pears, squash, strawberries, turnips, watermelon.

When is a good time to plant?

The mostly good weather in the desert means we have two planting seasons in a year: the spring and fall. Most springtime veggies can be started inside in February or March, planted outside with seeds or seedlings in March or April, and be harvested by May or June. Here's a quick guide to planting indoors, planting outdoors and harvesting:

Beans: Plant outdoors in March and April, August and September. Harvest in May, June, October and November.

Beets: Plant outdoors in February and March, August and September. Harvest in May, November and December.

Broccoli: Plants indoors in January, February and August. Plant outdoors in February, August and September. Harvest in April, May, November and December.

Brussels sprouts: Plant indoors in August, and outdoors in August and September. Harvest in December and January.

Cabbage (summer): Plant indoors in January. Plant outdoors in February. Harvest in May and June.

Carrots: Plant outdoors in February, March, September and October. Harvest in April, May, November, December and January.

Cauliflower: Plant indoors in January and August, and outdoors in February, March and September. Harvest in April, May, November, December and January.

Celery: Plant indoors in January, outdoors in February and March. Harvest in June and July. Harvest in June and July.

Corn: Plant outdoors in March and April. Harvest in May and June.

Cucumbers: Plant indoors in February and March. Plant outdoors in March, August and September. Harvest in June, October and November.

Eggplants: Plant indoors in January and February. Plant outdoors in March, April, May and June. Harvest March through November.

Garlic: Plant outdoors August through December. Harvest April through November.

Kale: Plant indoors in January and February, and August. Plant outdoors in February, August and September. Harvest in May, June, November and December.

Leeks: Plant indoors in January and August. Plant outdoors in February and March, August and September. Harvest April through June, November and December.

Lettuce: Plant indoors in January and February, and September. Plant outdoors in February, March, September and October. Harvest in March, April, October through December.

Melons: Plant indoors in February. Plant outdoors March through June. Harvest June through November.

Okra: Plant indoors in February. Plant outdoors March through June. Harvest April through November.

Onions: Plant indoors in January and February. Plant outdoors February through June. Harvest March through November.

Parsnips: Plant outdoors in February, August and September. Harvest November through January, and June.

Peas: Plant indoors in January and February. Plant outdoors February through June. Harvest April through November.

Peppers: Plant indoors in January and February. Plant outdoors March through June. Harvest April through November

Potatoes: Plant outdoors February through June. Harvest June through November.

Pumpkins: Plant indoors in March. Plant outdoors April through June. Harvest June through November.

Radishes: Plant outdoors February, March, September and October. Harvest in April, October through December.

Spinach and similar greens: Plant indoors in January, February and September. Plant outdoors in February, September and October. Harvest in May, April, November through March.

Squash (summer): Plant outdoors in March and April, and August. Harvest May through July and November.

Sweet potatoes: Plant outdoors April through June. Harvest July through November.

Swiss chard: Plant indoors in February. Plant outdoors in February, March and September. Harvest May through July, November and December.

Tomatoes: Plant indoors in January, February and August. Plant outdoors in March and August. Harvest May through July, and November.

Watermelons: Plant indoors in February. Plant outdoors March through June. Harvest May through November.

Call the Nevada Cooperative Extension’s help line at 702-257-5555 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop-in tours of its gardens happen at 10 a.m. on Fridays, with Saturday “theme” tours of various plant collections on deck for spring. Check out the Facebook page of the Master Gardeners of Southern Nevada for event information and pictures of what’s blooming.