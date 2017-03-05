Recipe: Seafood chile relleno

Sunday, March 5, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Poblanos are among the milder peppers, especially when deseeded, so even those who are spice-averse need not fear this fresh spin on a classic Mexican dish, which can be made in 20 minutes.
Ingredients (makes one pepper)
• 1 roasted poblano pepper, deseeded
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 2 oz baby scallops
• 2 oz shrimp
• 3 oz crab meat
• 1/2 oz butter
• 1 tbsp vegetable oil
• 1/2 oz crema fresca*
• 1 chopped garlic clove
• 1 oz gouda cheese
* Make your own batch by combining 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup heavy cream and 1 tsp salt
Directions
1. Rub a poblano pepper with olive oil. Roast for about 15 minutes in a 400-degree oven, then deseed it.
2. Heat the oil, butter and chopped garlic over medium heat in a saute pan, until the aroma of the garlic is released.
3. Add the baby scallops and shrimp, and sauté for 3 minutes.
4. Add the crab meat and crema fresca; simmer for 30 seconds.
5. Slowly incorporate the cheese and wait until it all melts.
6. Place the roasted poblano in the center of a dish and stuff it with the seafood mix. Finish by drizzling additional crema fresca on top.
