Recipe: Seafood chile relleno

Poblanos are among the milder peppers, especially when deseeded, so even those who are spice-averse need not fear this fresh spin on a classic Mexican dish, which can be made in 20 minutes.

Ingredients (makes one pepper)

• 1 roasted poblano pepper, deseeded

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 oz baby scallops

• 2 oz shrimp

• 3 oz crab meat

• 1/2 oz butter

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1/2 oz crema fresca*

• 1 chopped garlic clove

• 1 oz gouda cheese

* Make your own batch by combining 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup heavy cream and 1 tsp salt

Directions

1. Rub a poblano pepper with olive oil. Roast for about 15 minutes in a 400-degree oven, then deseed it.

2. Heat the oil, butter and chopped garlic over medium heat in a saute pan, until the aroma of the garlic is released.

3. Add the baby scallops and shrimp, and sauté for 3 minutes.

4. Add the crab meat and crema fresca; simmer for 30 seconds.

5. Slowly incorporate the cheese and wait until it all melts.

6. Place the roasted poblano in the center of a dish and stuff it with the seafood mix. Finish by drizzling additional crema fresca on top.