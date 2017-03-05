Strong winds take down power poles, knock out power

Thousands of people in Southern Nevada were without power Sunday afternoon as the valley was battered with nearly gale-force winds.

Gusts took down three power poles on Koval Lane between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, according to Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department.

Metro Police and CCFD shut down both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area, and Koval Lane will be closed overnight to complete repairs, according to Blackmon.

Heavy traffic was reported on Flamingo in both directions around the Koval intersections, Blackmon said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

As many as 12,677 customers were without power at 4:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website. The outages were scattered across the valley but mostly concentrated in the east.

“Some winds are strong enough to blow over equipment, but also trees can be pushed into lines,” NV Energy Spokesman Mark Severts said. “Lines can also start to swing in the wind and they can get close enough to where they can arc across other lines.”

Nellis Air Force Base recorded gusts of 59 miles per hour and McCarran Airport registered as high as 51 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service of Southern Nevada.

Severts said all available crews at NV Energy were around town restoring power.

The winds are expected to continue this evening before dying down before midnight, according to the weather service.