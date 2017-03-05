The spring beauty update: What’s on trend in the makeup world?

Shutterstock.com

Beauty trends reflect the season, and moving into spring, there are certain styles we’ve all come to expect. Heavy, dark makeup goes by the wayside as pastel-hued palettes come back in vogue. While the direction of these looks follows the same general ebb and flow every year, the nuances continue to evolve.

Key trends for spring

The 2017 spring/summer runway shows were packed with beauty inspiration. From extreme, theatrical face paint to dreamy neutrals and everything in between, here are three of our favorite trends that were woven throughout the spring lines.

Glossy Everything

Dewy-skinned babies rejoice — matte looks are being edged out. The healthy-girl shine, and then some, is reigning supreme this season.

• Skin: Skin should glow, so look for liquid and cream foundations instead of powder. Highlighter, golden bronzers and blush will help give your face dimension without weighing down the look. In place of highlighter, face gloss or oil can create a more natural glow, especially if you tend to have drier skin.

• Lips: Among other ’90s-inspired trends, lip gloss is back. Anything from a high-shine, lacquered pout to softer, balmier formulations will be popular.

• Eyes: Save some gloss for your eyelids, too — bare, glossy lids paired with a touch of mascara make the eyes look angelic. If eyeliner and eyeshadow are nonnegotiable in your beauty routine, be sure to smudge it around to give it a weathered, “melted-in” quality.

• Nails: Shiny-clear and nude nail polishes will continue to be an unassuming cool-girl staple.

• Hair: Hair gel, for both hold and shine, is finding its way back onto the scene.

No-makeup makeup

The I-woke-up-like-this look can be achieved by anyone. The natural, bare-skinned trend is as vital as ever this spring.

• Skin: Look for serum or water-based, sheer-coverage liquid foundations and use a light hand when applying. Concealer can be used sparingly, but don’t panic if you have a little blemish or dark circles — part of the appeal of natural makeup is looking like a human, “flaws” and all. The Instagram-inspired, ultra-glam, highly contoured look has no place here.

• Lips: Nude lip colors are universally flattering, and a satin finish formulation is ideal.

• Eyes: Eyebrows can be brushed up using a spoolie or clear eyebrow gel, but they shouldn’t look filled-in.

• Hair: Natural hair of all textures is part of the beauty to this look, so leave the blow dryer out of the equation.

Pops of color

While most of the major trends are leaning toward less is more, bright pops of color are a runway staple for spring. Focus this trend on one area — either the eyes, lips or nails — and have fun with it.

• Lips: If you’d rather highlight your lips, find color inspiration in the produce aisle. Classic cherry and apple-red lips are timeless, and orange colors are having a major moment this spring. Look for rich, opaque formulas and choose the appropriate shade for maximum impact: Peach tends to be best for fair skin, and apricot and tangerine hues work well for darker skin tones. Multicolored lips also are making an appearance; try an orange-based red for your top lip and a poppy, electric fuchsia for your bottom lip to really up the pout-potential.

• Eyes: A single swipe of highly pigmented, brightly colored eyeshadow across the lid (above the lash line and right below the crease) is the boldest incarnation of this trend. Liquid neon eyeliner is another way to rock the look for a subtler, more daytime-friendly option.

• Nails: Cobalt blues, true reds, neon pinks and bright oranges are all good bets for your next manicure.

Update your signature look

Hitting the refresh button on your beauty routine doesn’t mean you have to abandon your signature look or most beloved products. There are plenty of ways to incorporate the trends du jour into your existing style with just a few easy swaps.

If you love classic nails, try an updated French tip

Classic pink-and-white acrylics may give you flashbacks of the early 2000s, but today’s French tip is far more chic. If you’re going for the classic white tip, try a beige/tan color for the base. Or up the ante and experiment with color — try a clear base with a neon orange tip, or a fuchsia base with a pink tip.

If you love smoky eyes, try an all-over color wash of shadow

There’s nothing quite like a smoldering, smoky eye, but this spring, a wash of color will maintain the sex appeal without all of the work. Instead of the lid-crease-brow bone-eyeliner color gradient required for a smoky eye, try one color across the board. Sweep a shimmery nude, iridescent brown, rose gold or peachy shadow from your lash line to your crease, and around your bottom lashes for an ethereal, nymph-like gaze.

If you love beach waves, try swimming pool hair

Mousse is making a splash back onto the scene for achieving the perfect, wet-looking tousled wave. The goal for this style is to re-create how your hair looks right after hopping out of the pool or ocean. Think less “Blue Crush” surfer girl, and more “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” dream girl.

If you love matte lips, try lip stain, gloss or oil

Don’t throw out your favorite matte lipstick just yet, but for spring, try layering it with some gloss or lip oil for an on-trend, more natural look. If you’re committed to the matte look, or simply prefer the long-wear staying power of many matte formulas, try a lip stain. Stains are more translucent than most liquid lipsticks, but will stay on all day and into the night.

If you love contouring, try blush and strobing

Over the past few years, many of us have been so focused on the power and precision of contouring, we’ve neglected an old faithful: blush. This spring, we’re welcoming back our dear friend for healthy, youthful cheeks. Strobing is another popular option that can be used with, or in place of, blush. Just apply highlighter on the planes of your face that an overhead light would naturally hit for an otherworldly glow.

Strobing is different than contouring in that you only highlight areas and do not emphasize shadows on the face.