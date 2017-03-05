Trump still has a lot to learn from generals like John Allen

Spend a little time with retired Marine Gen. John Allen, and you’ll realize just how ludicrous it was for Donald Trump to say he knew “more about ISIS than the generals do.”

Allen spent 38 years in the military, including 15 fighting the war on terror in high-level leadership positions. From July 2011 to February 2013, while Trump was running his business and hosting “Celebrity Apprentice,” Allen was overseeing 150,000 troops as commander of the NATO International Security Force and United States forces in Afghanistan.

So when the four-star general offers a solution to the war on terror, as he did Wednesday at UNLV, it’s natural to lean in a little.

Allen told the audience that peace in the Middle East and elsewhere lay in improving the human condition, not merely trying to defeat terror organizations.

Contrary to the statements coming out of the presidential administration, Allen said, religious extremism wasn’t the driving force behind the proliferation of terrorist organizations. The root causes are economic strife, governments that offer no representation for citizens, ineffective or corrupt judicial systems, a lack of educational opportunities and absence of human needs like clean water and adequate nutrition.

In such environments, he said, it’s easy for terror organizations to recruit. In an interview with the Sun, he illustrated his point by recalling a gift he presented to an elderly man in Afghanistan to show his respect for the Islamic faith.

“One of the five pillars of Islam is something called Zakat, which is the giving of some part of your wealth to the poor,” Allen said. “I always gave Zakat during Ramadan, because I wanted (the Afghanis) to see how important Islam was to me. So I gave this man $1,000 out of my own pocket, and he burst into tears on the spot. He said, “This amounts to an annual income; that will take care of my entire family.” So in countries where people are desperately poor and are desperate for any potential opportunity that can change their human condition or at least arrest the drop in their human condition, just a little bit of money can make a big difference.”

Allen’s pathway out of war involves creation of a U.S.-led coalition of nations committed to improving conditions in countries that have given rise to terror organizations or which are in jeopardy of becoming terrorism hot-spots.

“The U.S. brings a lot of things to crises across world, but our global leadership and our convening authority are two of the prominent ones,” he said. “President (Barack) Obama called for a global coalition to fight ISIL — 65 nations put their hands up and came to join us and to put the lives of their children at risk and spend their treasury to make it happen. And I know it can be done, because I just led the coalition to counter ISIL for the better part of 15 months — 65 nations, and they were all quite willing to work together.”

Allen says military action will still be necessary, but the Trump administration’s anti-Islamic rhetoric and the president’s unpredictability are sources of concern.

“I just worry about this appearance that we have declared war on Islam,” Allen said. “When the Iraqi army wakes up one morning and finds out that a travel ban has just been issued in the United States that would prevent Iraqis from entering the United States, we’ve got to remember that we’re fighting right beside them to retake their country from the Islamic State. And then when the president a few days later talks about how this is our chance to seize Iraqi oil, you can see that we continue to leave people puzzled about where we’re going.”

Allen, now a member of the Brookings Institution, says the path to peace won’t be a short one — it will take decades of international development efforts. In the meantime, the U.S. must bolster its diplomacy.

But the alternative is a war with no end in sight.

That’s a message Trump and his administration need to hear and heed. The fact that Trump apparently thinks he has nothing to learn from people like Allen is terrifying.