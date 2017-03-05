UNLV set to face San Diego State in MWC tourney

UNLV’s loss at Fresno State on Saturday didn’t just lock the Rebels into last place in the Mountain West, it also locked them into the worst possible matchup for the play-in round of next week’s conference tournament.

The Rebels will enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed, and since the top five teams receive byes into the second day of the tourney, UNLV will face off against No. 6 seed San Diego State at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

On paper, San Diego State doesn’t seem that formidable, as the Aztecs stumbled a bit this season and finished a disappointing 9-9 in league play. But Steve Fisher’s team has dominated UNLV in recent years, to the point where SDSU is currently riding a 10-game winning streak in the rivalry series.

San Diego State has already tacked two more wins onto that streak this season. In the first meeting on Jan. 17, SDSU beat the Rebels 64-51 at the Thomas & Mack Center. In the return game, the Aztecs protected their home court with a 77-64 victory on Feb. 19.

Postseason meetings haven’t gone well for the Rebels lately, either. San Diego State beat UNLV in the MWC tournament in 2013-14 and 2014-15, and the Aztecs will aim to end the Rebels’ season for the third time in four years on Wednesday.

UNLV could have avoided the matchup by beating Fresno State and vaulting into 10th place ahead of Air Force (4-14). That would have given the Rebels a more favorable play-in matchup against No. 7 Wyoming. UNLV split the season series with Wyoming, and both games were close.

Instead, the Rebels will have to pull off a major upset against their biggest league rival if Marvin Menzies’ first season is to extend beyond Wednesday.

