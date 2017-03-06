Former BMW/Deutsche CFO joins Faraday’s executive team

Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW and Deutsche Bank, has joined Faraday Future as its global chief financial officer, the company announced on Monday.

The Chinese-backed electric vehicle company noted Krause’s 30 years of executive experience in international business and extensive background in financial management in a statement announcing the hiring.

"At Faraday Future, I have the unique opportunity to lead an organization focused on the future of mobility,” Krause said. “I’m excited to join this team of dedicated, highly talented individuals, and to establish critical investor relationships that will help grow the company as Faraday Future establishes a strong presence in the global technology marketplace.”

Krause similarly filled several board member positions at both BMW and its subsidiaries Mini, and Rolls-Royce.

Krause worked with BMW Group in the U.S. and abroad from 1987 to 2008, holding various roles within the organization and its subsidiaries— Global chief financial officer and head of sales and marketing at BMW; president and chief executive officer of BMW Financial Services; and chief executive at Rolls-Royce.

“During his time with the company, Krause’s leadership was instrumental in increasing U.S. and European sales, inception of the company’s global financial services, and expansion of BMW’s product lineup, including the strategic development of the company’s iCar electric vehicle project,” the statement from Faraday Future said.

In addition, from 2008 to 2015, Krause served as CFO and board member for Deutsche Bank, ushering in global expansion for the company and raising more than $22 billion in capital during a time of financial downfall, Faraday officials said.

In his role with Faraday, Krause will be looked upon to push growth within the organization by using his background in international finance, automotive and technology to increase Faraday Future’s global presence.

After breaking ground on its Apex site in April, Faraday halted construction on its planned manufacturing facility in November, citing the need to focus on developing and presenting its flagship vehicle.