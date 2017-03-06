Golden Knights sign their first player

The Vegas Golden Knights have their first player. Welcome to the family, Reid Duke.

Vegas signed the free-agent forward from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced today.

It’s the first player transaction in team history since the Golden Knights joined the NHL less than a week ago.

“When we project Reid, we think his game will evolve as he becomes a pro,” Assistant General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a tweet by the Golden Knights. “I think what’s impressive with Reid is a real high skill level and yet a guy that’s able to play a big, strong, heavy game.”

Duke, who was originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, leads the Wheat Kings with 35 goals and 67 points this season. It’s his second straight 30-goal season after tallying 33 goals in 2015-16.

The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, has played five seasons in the WHL with the Wheat Kings and the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Duke has 112 goals and 135 assists in his 304 career games.

Duke is expected to join the Golden Knights for their inaugural development camp this summer. The details and dates of the camp have not been released.

Duke is the first non-goalie to become an expansion team’s first player since 1991. In that time, nine teams have joined the league, and all selected a goaltender first.