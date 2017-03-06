Man suffers arm wound in shooting this morning

Monday, March 6, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting this morning near Owens and Eastern avenues.
The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, police said.
A man was shot in the arm and taken by a friend to North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas before officers arrived, police said. He was later transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests were made, and detectives were still investigating at the scene, police said.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy