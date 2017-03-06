Man suffers arm wound in shooting this morning

Metro Police are investigating a shooting this morning near Owens and Eastern avenues.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, police said.

A man was shot in the arm and taken by a friend to North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas before officers arrived, police said. He was later transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were made, and detectives were still investigating at the scene, police said.