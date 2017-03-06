Openings begin in trial of ex-fighter War Machine

John Locher / AP

Opening statements have begun in Las Vegas for the attempted murder trial of the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine on charges that he tried to kill his porn actress ex-girlfriend and her friend in August 2014.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver faces 34 felony charges also including battery, sexual assault and coercion in the alleged attack on ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

The Associated Press usually doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name. Her legal name is Christine Mackinday.

She testified in 2014 that Koppenhaver let himself into her home with a key and attacked her and Thomas while they slept.

She described injuries including a broken nose, missing teeth, fractured eye socket, leg injuries and a lacerated liver.