Tattoo removal: What to do when the ink must go

Did you know? Almost a third of people with tattoos now regret them, according to a 2012 study by the British Association of Dermatologists.

It was a late night in Las Vegas and you’d just left the club with your buddies. You were a few too many cocktails in, stumbled across a tattoo parlor and you loved Shannon — so why not?

Now you’re set to marry Lauren, and that “Shannon” tattoo stretching across your bicep is more than inconvenient.

Las Vegas is the unofficial capital of the world when it comes to bad ink, but thanks to laser technology and other methods, tattoos are no longer permanent. The removal can be time-consuming, expensive and sometimes painful, but so can showing off that fire-breathing dragon spiraling around your calf every time you wear shorts.

It’s no coincidence that there are more than 15 tattoo removal shops in the valley. Here’s everything you need to know about the process.

How tattoos are created

Ink particles remain underneath the top layers of skin after they are injected by a tattoo gun. The “gun” is actually a grouping of needles moving at an incredibly fast speed in and out of the skin, depositing the ink behind. A fresh tattoo is essentially a collection of tiny, open wounds.

The reason tattoos are permanent is because the ink particles are too big for the body’s white blood cells to dispose of.

Methods of tattoo removal

• Laser (most popular): Widely regarded as the most effective method, laser removal penetrates the skin with an intense beam of light to break up the ink particles. Once the particles are broken apart, the body’s immune system can remove the pigments over time. White blood cells carry the ink bits to the liver, leaving the skin relatively clear.

Laser removal usually takes multiple sessions, depending on the size and darkness of the tattoo. Because the body takes time to flush the pigment, sessions must usually be separated by a few weeks. “It varies, and there are a lot of factors that determine how many sessions it takes — the age of tattoo, if it’s faded or not and the type of ink that was used,” said Sarah Spencer, owner of PHAZE Laser Med Spa. “For some people, the tattoo is permanently removed with only three or four sessions. Some take eight to 12 sessions.” The process is described as painful by some, comparing the feeling to the popping of oil from a hot pan. Some removal centers will administer a local anesthetic prior to the procedure, while others use cryotherapy machines with ultra-cold air to numb the skin.

• Medical procedure: Some studios offer dermabrasion and excision, but they tend to be so painful, ineffective and expensive that laser removal is crushing them in the marketplace. Dermabrasion is basically sanding off the top layer of skin until the tattoo is gone. Excision is cutting the tattooed skin off with a scalpel.

• Cream: The effectiveness of at-home creams is highly debated, with no clear answer. Tat-B-Gone and Tattoo-Off are the two most effective creams, according to the Tattoo Removal Institute. The creams are much cheaper than laser removal, but still run about $60-70 for a one-month supply. If they work, it takes several months.

• Cover-up tattoo: While this isn’t exactly removal, many feel that covering up an unwanted tattoo with a new one is the best way to deal with unsightly ink. Some people get tattoos faded with lasers to make the cover-up process easier.

Notable celebrity removals

• Angelina Jolie removed “Billy Bob” from her left shoulder after breaking up with Billy Bob Thornton and replaced it with coordinates to all of her family’s birthplaces.

• Johnny Depp had “Winona Forever” on his right shoulder. After he and Winona Ryder split, he had the last two letters of her name removed so that it read “Wino Forever” — making it more accurate, according to Depp. He also altered a tattoo that read “SLIM” on his knuckles, a reference to his most recent wife Amber Heard. Now, it appears to read “SCUM.”

• Actor Tom Arnold famously got a large tattoo of Roseanne Barr’s face over his heart in an attempt to save his marriage with her. He later said it was the stupidest thing he’d ever done and had it removed.

• Eva Longoria removed three tattoos after splitting with San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker in 2010. The tattoos were “NINE” on the back of her neck, which was a reference to Parker’s jersey number, “07-07-07” on her wrist for their wedding anniversary, and Parker’s initials hidden somewhere on her body.

• Melanie Griffith had Antonio Banderas’ last name sloppily erased from inside a heart on her right arm.