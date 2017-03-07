Laxalt won’t make presentation at budget hearing

CARSON CITY — Despite formal invitations from top Democrats, Republican state Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt will not appear Wednesday to present his upcoming budget.

Laxalt told reporters today he is not going to appear before the subcommittee of the Senate Finance Committee and the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

He said his representatives will explain the budget and that he has the responsibility to supervise 400 staff members.

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, head of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, said they formally invited Laxalt to show up at the budget hearing.

The two Las Vegas Democrats said in a news release, “Traditionally, constitutional officers appear in person to present their office’s budget to the Legislature’s appropriation meetings out of respect for the Legislature’s constitutional oversight responsibilities.”