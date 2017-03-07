New kids streaming service will have ‘Scooby Doo,’ ‘Jetsons’

NEW YORK — A new streaming service aimed at kids will have episodes of classic cartoons like "Scooby Doo," ''The Flintstones" and "The Jetsons" as well as original series.

Time Warner's Boomerang service joins a crowded market of kid-aimed online subscription video. Netflix and Amazon Prime have kids sections, Nickelodeon's Noggin streaming app is aimed at preschoolers and "Sesame Street" is available from HBO.

The Boomerang service will initially work only on Apple and Android phones and tablets and on computers. The cost is $5 a month. It'll eventually be available for TVs through streaming gadgets like Apple TV and Roku. The service launches in a few months.

The app draws from the same libraries as the Boomerang TV channel but its videos won't match the network's lineup.

The app isn't part of a cable subscription like popular TV apps such as HBO Go or WatchESPN. Instead, it's like CBS All Access, an app version of CBS, which starts at $6 a month.