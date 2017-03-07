Programs director at domestic violence shelter arrested on domestic battery count

A director at Nevada's largest shelter for domestic violence victims has been arrested on a domestic battery count.

Police records show 37-year-old Robert White II was arrested Sunday at his Las Vegas home. Police accuse White of striking his live-in girlfriend multiple times during a confrontation.

White was hired in November as director of programs and education for The Shade Tree, a 24/7 shelter for women, children and pets in North Las Vegas.

Shade Tree Executive Director Marlene Richter says White is on unpaid leave.

Richter says the organization has a strict screening process for job applicants, which includes a background check. She says employees also undergo background checks every five years.