Apartment complex fire near Strip displaces 12 people

A fire official says 12 people escaped injury, but eight apartments were damaged in a fire overnight at a multi-unit complex several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said today that firefighters found smoke coming from a two-story building when they were summoned about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the complex off Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

He says more firefighters were called when flames were found in a common attic space of the building.

It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Buchanan says the cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

The American Red Cross was called to assist seven adults and five children whose apartments were left uninhabitable.