Assault on press should alarm us

The Trump administration’s assault on the press is unprecedented in the history of our democracy and should be countered at every turn. The decision by the administration to exclude certain news organizations from the White House daily press briefings is a flagrant violation of the First Amendment of our Constitution and poses a danger to the very essence of our democracy.

I am appalled by this administration’s treatment of the Fourth Estate. I was a member of the White House press corps for more than 30 years under Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. They and our Founding Fathers would never have abridged the freedom of the press.

Every American should be alarmed.