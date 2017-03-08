Brace for I-15 traffic on race weekend

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will see high-speed action this weekend with NASCAR in town, but don’t expect the traffic near the track to be anything but a snail’s pace.

The Nevada Department of Transportation recommends motorists avoid Interstate 15 north of downtown from Friday through Sunday.

An estimated 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 total people are expected for NASCAR race-related events from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The three days of events include Sunday’s Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Friday’s Stratosphere Pole Day.

“We’re expecting heavy traffic delays along the northern Interstate 15 corridor during NASCAR weekend,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. However, if travel through the area is unavoidable, then please plan accordingly, allowing additional time to reach your final destination.”

The busiest NASCAR times are expected to be about 5 p.m. when the races end. Additionally, commuters can expect heavy traffic to continue Monday morning along the Interstate 15 corridor as race fans return home.

Advice if you’re attending

KBAD AM-920 will provide continuous traffic reports throughout the weekend. Fans can also check Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Twitter feed (@lvmotorspeedway) or visit NDOT’s website for traffic updates.

To help alleviate traffic, the RaceDay Express shuttle bus service will expand its presence and transport more fans to the speedway. The speedway's extensive on-site shuttle system will begin running 45 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday's and Sunday's races because of heavy foot traffic leaving the grandstand areas.

Fans will be shuttled to the newly paved bus depot on the outside of Turn 2, located at Entry 5 off Las Vegas Boulevard. This lot is closest to Section 1 seating and the Petty Terrace.

There will be additional buses available to help cut down on the wait time. A complimentary tram service will be available to take fans to the admission gates.

The shuttles run to and from several hotels including Treasure Island, Stratosphere, Tropicana, Bally's and Main Street Station.

The shuttle runs $80 for a one-day pass and $115 for a three-day weekend pass.

Fans driving their own vehicles to the speedway have the option to use the Lucky 7 Preferred Lot, which will have two dedicated exit lanes following the races on Saturday and Sunday.

For those who want to skip driving all together, Maverick Helicopters also provides a race service. For $549 per person, NASCAR fans can be airlifted to the race via helicopter in 15 minutes on average.

Improvements in the works

A long-term traffic fix is underway. NDOT broke ground in September on a $33.8 million widening of Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

The project will expand a 5-mile-long portion of the highway from four to six travel lanes, plus install new lighting, signage and landscaping.

Other work calls for drainage improvements as well as widening and seismic upgrades to four overpass structures at Range Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

“The project will improve safety and mobility through the northern Interstate 15 corridor, greatly reducing travel times and congestion,” Illia said. “It will also enhance traffic flows entering and exiting the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which is especially crucial during NASCAR events and the Electric Daisy Carnival.”

That portion of Interstate 15 sees 41,600 vehicles daily; that figure is projected to increase 71 percent by 2033.

The project is expected to take 18 months to finish, with an anticipated completion in early 2018.