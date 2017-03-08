Clark County official picked for Reno city manager

The Reno City Council voted unanimously today to negotiate a contract to hire Clark County Assistant City Manager Sabra Smith Newby as its new city manager.

Smith Newby beat out San Bernardino, Calif., City Manager Mark Scott, who dropped out as a candidate during his final interview with the council.

According to Reno Gazette-Journal reporter Anjeanette Damon, who live-tweeted the meeting, Scott said he was not sold on the job and expressed concern about the possibility of not receiving a unanimous vote.

Smith Newby has been an assistant county manager since December but has worked for Clark County since 2006. She oversees several departments and divisions, including social services, elections and animal control.

Prior to joining the county, she worked in neighborhood services and intergovernmental relations with the city of Las Vegas. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and Harvard University.