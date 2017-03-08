Court upholds $4.1 million forfeiture in bank fraud case

CARSON CITY — A federal appeals court has rejected the petition of Dwight R. Pollard, who was ordered to forfeit $4.1 million in a bank fraud case in Las Vegas.

Pollard pleaded guilty to identity theft and false identification to defraud Bank of America, according to court records.

The government filed charges against Pollard and four others in April 2009. The District Court ordered Pollard to pay $1.4 million in restitution and forfeit $4.1 million.

Pollard challenged the $4.1 million penalty.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today said Pollard, in his guilty plea, agreed to the forfeiture and waived his rights to appeal.

Pollard claimed that he didn’t know the forfeiture was part of his guilty plea.

“The record supports the conclusion that Pollard knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently agreed to the amount of forfeiture and the accompanying forfeiture provisions ...” the appeals court ruling said.

Pollard and others used false identification to gain control of banks accounts, then transferred money to new accounts and used false debit cards to withdraw the money, according to records.

Pollard was sentenced to time served and placed on two years of supervised release.