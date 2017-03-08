Ex-guardian charged with stealing from wards

A former court-appointed guardian in Las Vegas, her office manager and her friend are being charged with siphoning more than a half-million dollars out of accounts of people assigned to her as wards of the state.

A 270-count criminal indictment filed today in Nevada state court alleges that more than 150 victims lost money to schemes that April Parks headed with A Private Professional Guardian company office manager Mark Simmons and Parks' friend, Gary Neil Taylor.

Together, they're accused of racketeering, theft and exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Attorney Noel Palmer Simpson faces theft and filing false instrument charges.

Attorneys for Parks and Simmons didn't immediately respond to messages. It's not clear if Taylor has a lawyer.

More than 200 counts name Parks, who officials say now lives in Pennsylvania.