January unemployment in Nevada dips to 5 percent

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 5 percent in January, down from 5.1 percent in December and the lowest since late 2007.

Total employment stood at 1,356,000.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the state ended 2016 with record employment. In the last seven months, the governor said, 40,000 jobs have been added.