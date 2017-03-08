Lawmakers disappointed attorney general skipped budget hearing

CARSON CITY — Two Democratic lawmakers said today they were disappointed that state Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt did not attend a budget hearing for his office.

State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse and Assemblywoman Maggie Carlson said Laxalt should have made it a point to appear before the Senate Finance Committee and the Assembly Ways and Means Committee.

Carlton said the Legislature is the voice of the people and should be respected. Woodhouse said the budget hearing “would be better if the attorney general attended.”

Nicholas Trutanovich, chief of staff for Laxalt, said the office has strongly represented the state the last two years.