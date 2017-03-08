Live blog: Baxter could provide spark against San Diego State

UNLV’s already treacherous path to a Mountain West tournament win got a little more difficult with Tuesday’s revelation that senior forward Tyrell Green will likely miss today’s game against San Diego State due to a knee injury.

Green had regained his starting spot in recent weeks, but he tweaked his knee in the second half of the regular-season finale at Fresno State and did not return. Before Tuesday’s practice, coach Marvin Menzies said Green would sit out the session and that it was unlikely he would suit up against San Diego State.

If indeed Green can’t go, it will be a blow to the Rebels’ already weak offensive attack. Green was UNLV’s second-leading scorer this season (11.7 points per game), and he was also the team’s second-best 3-point shooter (34.1 percent). Without Green to stretch the floor, San Diego State’s tough defense will have an even greater advantage today.

Menzies mentioned a trio of freshmen who would be likely to pick up additional minutes in Green’s absence, with big man Cheickna Dembele the choice to start at center and swingman Ben Coupet looking at a bigger role off the bench. But the most intriguing option is Troy Baxter, the high-flying forward who returned from injury against Fresno State and made a loud statement for more playing time.

After Green went down, Baxter played the final 10 minutes and posted six points, two blocks and one rebound, and UNLV outscored Fresno State by six points with Baxter on the floor.

The most impressive aspect of Baxter’s performance was his finishing ability. He converted one layup where the defense forced him to switch hands and make a lefty scoop shot, and he threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk. For a UNLV team that has struggled to score around the basket this year, Baxter’s above-the-rim talent could provide a spark.

Check back before game time and during today's game for more updates.

