Police get reports of man with knife in domestic violence incident

Metro Police say they’re investigating reports of a domestic-violence incident involving a man armed with a large knife in the west valley.

Officers were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said.

Flamingo Road was shut down in both directions between Rainbow and Tenaya Way, police said.

Further details about the call were not been released.