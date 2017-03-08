Police seek suspect in string of business break-ins

Metro Police say they are searching for a man suspected of using a rock to smash glass and break into at least 10 businesses in the area of the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

The break-ins began in early January and have occurred in the overnight and early morning hours, police said. The intruder has used a rock to break glass windows and doors, police said.

In one incident captured by surveillance cameras, images a man is seen inside a restaurant smashing a cash registers on the floor.

“Businesses and residents are asked to be more alert and call police immediately if they see anything suspicious or receive any alarm notifications,” Metro said in a news release.

Police say they are looking for a man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.