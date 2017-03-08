Rally planned outside scheduled Heller appearance in Henderson

Rich Pedroncelli / AP File

A Saturday rally in support of the Affordable Care Act is planned outside a senior living community where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is scheduled to meet privately with residents.

The Republican Club at Sun City Anthem invited Heller to the 10 a.m. event, which will be open only to card-holding community members on a first-come, first-served basis. Verbal clashes between lawmakers and protesters have occurred at town halls nationwide, with many urging elected officials to push against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Sun City Anthem Democrats Club Vice President David Hatton said the group is encouraging members to get in line early to get a seat at the event or attend the ACA rally outside the property. He said the club wants to keep all or part of the ACA.

“Sen. Heller has been extremely quiet about his position with regard to the issues that are being spoken about in the national mainstream, so we need to try to get a dialogue with him,” Hatton said.

Republican Club President Suzanne Arnona said “of course” the group wants to avoid the strife seen recently at town halls, where lawmakers have been met with protesters.

She said the event was organized according to club policy.

“It’s just part of the community that you must have an (Sun City Anthem) ID card to come to any of the meetings or use any of the clubhouses,” she said.

Arnona said the agenda hasn’t been set.

“Anything that is currently happening in the news right now, that is coming up for discussion on the political scene — those are the things they will typically speak about with us,” she said.

Arnona said health care is one of the issues of interest, noting that a lot of the residents are veterans.

“The whole focus of our club is to give elected officials or candidates an opportunity to interact with our members so our members can be informed citizens,” she said.

Hatton said the group of Democrats wants Heller to elaborate on his stance when it comes to the Trump administration and the ACA.

“We’re disappointed that he has not stepped up to do a town hall for his constituents,” Hatton said.

Hatton said the group has about 250 members and they get more every month, with many citing the current administration as motivation to join. He said the event will take place in a very limited space that will only seat a couple hundred people.

“We’re motivating our club members and residents to please try to get in line, get in early and have your questions addressed,” he said. “We don’t intend to interrupt him, and we don’t intend to be boisterous. We know it’s not a town hall.”

Henderson Police spokesman Scott Williams said there is no additional security planned.

“We already let them know that as long as they stay peaceful and on the sidewalk, they’ll be fine,” Williams said.

Heller is up for re-election next year. He’s faced pressure about his views on Trump’s policies in recent months, including a vigil held outside his Las Vegas office in February.

Protesters bought tickets to a recent Carson City Chamber of Commerce event attended by Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. Outside of the event, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, told protesters that "Heller has ignored constituents at a time of fear and uncertainty."

A Craigslist ad titled “Nevada Women looking for Senator Dean Heller” was posted last week on the site’s personals section, filed under missed connections. The ad says Nevada women have been looking for Heller to no avail, and predict the relationship with Heller won’t last beyond the November 2018 election.

Heller has been holding town halls over the phone. His spokesman Neal Patel told the Associated Press in February that telephone town halls have been successful and there are no plans to change this method of communicating with constituents.

Patel on Tuesday did not provide responses to emailed questions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.