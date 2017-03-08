Reno child abuser gets 39 consecutive life sentences

RENO — A 47-year-old Reno man convicted of sexual abusing four children over a quarter-century span has been sentenced to 39 consecutive life sentences in prison.

Washoe District Judge Elliott Sattler ordered Valentin Anthony Corrales today to serve the life terms one after another with no possibility of parole.

A jury convicted Corrales of 39 counts in December, including lewdness with a minor under age 14, sexual assault and sexual assault of a child.

The judge described the repeated acts of abuse over 25 years — sometimes daily — as "jaw-dropping."

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks praised the courage of the victims to expose "the atrocities."

Hicks says it was one of the largest child sexual abuse trials ever tried in the county. He says Wednesday's sentence guarantees Corrales will remain behind bars "for the rest of his existence."