Senate approves measure to change composition of pardons board

CARSON CITY — The state Senate voted 20-0 today to change the composition of Nevada Board of Pardons, now made up of the governor, attorney general and the seven members of the Supreme Court.

State Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, said the board would be renamed the state Clemency Board. Its members would be appointed by the governor, attorney general and Supreme Court.

Five of the new nine members would be required to have criminal justice experience.

The measure proposes amending the Nevada Constitution and must pass this Legislature and the 2019 session and then be approved by the voters. The new board would meet quarterly.

The board is empowered to pardon inmates or reduce their sentences.

The resolution now goes to the Assembly.

Parks said a similar constitutional amendment was approved by the 2009 Legislature but was never considered by the 2011 session.