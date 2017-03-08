Woman arrested in Henderson bank robberies

Detectives on Wednesday afternoon arrested a woman suspected in two bank robberies as she was trying to rob a third, according to Henderson police.

Sharon Newman, 45, was taken into custody without further incident about 2:45 p.m. in front of the U.S. Bank branch, 4550 E. Sunset Rd., east of Green Valley Parkway, police said. Detectives found a replica gun and a robbery note on her.

Detectives had noticed a car, which matched one used in the robberies on Feb. 11 and March 1, parked in front of the bank, so they called the branch to check on staff and tell them to lock the entrance, police said. Newman was arrested as she sprinted toward the front doors.

Newman was booked on $135,000 bail at the Henderson Detention Center on two counts each of robbery and burglary while in possession of a gun, and one count each of attempted robbery and attempted burglary, jail logs show.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.