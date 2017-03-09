Amped up: 10 reasons Nevada should mandate more solar energy

Chris Carlson / AP

CARSON CITY — On Wednesday, Nevada lawmakers got an extensive look at a bold proposal to require utility companies in the state to draw 80 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2050.

Introduced by Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, the measure would raise Nevada’s Renewable Portfolio Standard — a regulatory mandate to increase the use of sources like solar, wind and geothermal. Nevada first established a Renewable Portfolio Standard in 1997, becoming the second state to implement one.

During a hearing before the Assembly Energy Subcommittee, the bill drew dozens of people to speak in support of it, some in Carson City and others at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. There were so many supporters, in fact, that some had to be cut short and many didn’t get to testify because of a time limit for the meeting.

Here were 10 of the more compelling arguments in support of the legislation:

• This didn’t come from testimony but is rather an observation: There were at least two dozen supporters, and exactly one person speaking in opposition.

• Nevada gets 90 percent of its energy from out of state. Increasing the use of solar energy could reduce that dependency drastically while creating jobs for Nevadans.

• Seventy-three percent of Nevada’s energy comes from natural gas, the vast majority of which is imported from Wyoming and Montana. Gas prices fluctuate and currently are on the rise, expected to double by 2030. Meanwhile, the price of solar is stable. Long-term, it makes more financial sense to wean off imported gas.

• A portion of land 100 miles by 100 miles in Nevada could provide enough energy to power the entire nation. We could be exporting power instead of importing it.

• Means of storing solar power are becoming more efficient and affordable. Tesla recently converted an island in American Samoa to nearly 100 percent renewable energy through the use of solar panels and Tesla Powerpack storage batteries.

• Politically, it’s a heck of a lot easier to boost use of renewables in Nevada than in, say, West Virginia. In places where large numbers of jobs are tied to coal mining, advocating for reduced reliance on fossil fuels would be like pushing for less corn consumption in Nebraska.

• Nevada was once among the states with the highest percentage of renewable energy sources. Now we’re 11th. And that’s definitely not because we’re having more cloudy days. We’re going the wrong direction.

• Global warming isn’t healing itself. As one supporter said, “The earth is not waiting for humanity to get our act together.”

• According to a 2016 study by a renewable energy trade organization, 71 of the Fortune 100 companies have established targets for use of renewable energy or sustainability, up from 60 in 2014. Upping Nevada’s use of renewables would give the state an edge in recruiting businesses to the state.

• Among states with abundant renewable sources, Nevada’s current goal of 25 percent renewable energy by 2025 is kind of meh. Hawaii’s is 100 percent by 2045, and California’s is 50 percent by 2030.