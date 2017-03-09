Assembly passes resolution to recognize same-sex marriage

CARSON CITY — Assembly Democrats today pushed through a proposed constitutional amendment and a bill recognizing the rights of gays and lesbians.

By a vote of 27-14, lawmakers approved a resolution to amend the Nevada Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages. The Assembly also approved 26-16 a bill to require state agencies and foster homes to be trained on issues regarding children who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, speaking in support of the constitutional change, said, “It is time for Nevada to recognize all marriages.” He said the U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that states must recognize same-sex marriage.

The Nevada Constitution says a marriage can only be between a man and a woman. The measure was enacted by a vote of the people.

Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas, said he opposes discrimination but added Nevadans had decided the issue. “It’s time to move on,” he said in a floor speech.

But Assemblyman Elliott Anderson, D-Las Vegas, said Nevada has changed and any ban on gay marriage cannot be enforced.

The bill, meanwhile, says the state Division of Child and Family Services must provide training for those who work with foster homes, detention facilities and mental health facilities. Araujo said the bill is aimed at eliminating neglect and discrimination.

Both measures now go to the Senate. If the resolution is approved, it must be passed by the 2019 Legislature and ratified by the voters.