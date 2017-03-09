Body found at Lake Mead near missing man’s car

A body found this morning in Lake Mead matches the description of a man who has been missing for 10 days, according to officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Thomas Olsen, 53, of La Crosse, Wis., was reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving Caesars Palace, officials said.

Park rangers on Tuesday found a rental car registered to Olsen at the Sunset View Overlook, near where the body was found about 15 feet from the shore, officials said. The car had been parked there several days, officials said.

On Wednesday, park rangers, officers with the Nevada Department of Wildlife and volunteers with Red Rock Search and Rescue conducted a land and water search, officials said. They found the body about 10 a.m. today.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify body and determine the cause of death.