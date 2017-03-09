Former porn actress testifies ex-MMA fighter took steroids

John Locher / AP

A defense attorney has begun setting a stage for telling a jury in Las Vegas that steroid use affected the personality of a former mixed martial arts fighter accused of trying to kill his former porn star ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating in August 2014.

Under cross-examination Thursday by attorney Jay Leiderman, former adult actress Christy Mack said she saw Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver inject steroids and take pills during their 15-month relationship.

Koppenhaver fought under the name War Machine.

The Associated Press usually doesn't identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Mack gave AP permission to use her name.

She testified that Koppenhaver had bouts of depression and irritability, and sometimes woke up in such a bad mood he went on what Leiderman called "Twitter tirades" about killing and wanting to kill himself.