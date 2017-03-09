Intraparty squabbles about Schwartz cloud future of ESAs

Cathleen Allison / AP

The fate of education savings accounts in Nevada could hinge, in part at least, on a turf battle between Treasurer Dan Schwartz and the Legislature, including, surprisingly, his ideological colleagues, Nevada Republicans.

While ESAs are considered a conservative answer to the failures of Nevada’s school systems, and Schwartz is both a conservative and the administrator of the ESA program, much of the strongest criticism he’s faced has come from Republicans in both the Assembly and the Senate.

Some of those Republicans helped create Nevada’s ESA program during the last Legislature. But in this session, when Schwartz has appeared before them to defend ESAs, they have accused him of ignoring directions from the Legislature and operating the Treasurer’s office like a fiefdom in preparation for a run for governor.

“His problems with the Legislature stem from the fact that he totally disregards legislative direction and it undermines the authority of the legislative branch of government,” Assistant Senate Minority Leader Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, said. “He’s trying to use the office of the treasurer to set himself up to run for governor.”

Last year, the Nevada Supreme Court put ESAs on hold by ruling that the concept was constitutional but its funding mechanism, which relied on money earmarked for public education, was not.

Since then, Gov. Brian Sandoval dedicated almost $60 million in his proposed budget to fund ESAs over the next two years, money that will probably come (in yet-to-be introduced Republican authored ESA bills) from funds separate from those dedicated to public schools.

In committee meetings examining that budget, some parents testified that ESAs will help them provide the best education for their children and avoid the one-size-fits-all approach of public school systems.

In those same hearings, teachers and lobbyists for Nevada’s public school systems testified that ESAs would rob public schools of the money and attention they need to address their failings and shore up their successes.

Schwartz has also testified before those committees to defend ESAs and his budget for the program, among others.

However, he faced strong questioning from Republicans (and Democrats, too) largely over the hiring of a public information officer, or PIO and, to a lesser degree, the funding of the college Kick Start program.

The dispute began in 2015, when the treasurer’s office asked the Legislature for $114,072 to create a PIO position charged with handling all public relations duties for the office. Both the Senate and Assembly committees denied the request.

Assemblyman Paul Anderson, R- Las Vegas, chairman of of the Assembly budget committee at the time, said the treasurer could ask for the position again during a meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, or IFC. (The IFC meets between legislative sessions to handle budget requests that can’t wait until the next time the legislators meet.)

And in an October 2015 IFC meeting, the treasurer’s office did bring up the PIO issue again, but this time, just to tell legislators that it was hiring someone, not to ask for permission.

The members of the IFC were not happy, and said so. But while adding the position meant the treasurer’s office was directly ignoring the direction of the Legislature, technically, it did not break any rules.

According to a spokesperson for the Legislative Counsel Bureau, the agency that helps draft bills and provides research on legislation, departments can sometimes add positions without the permission of the Assembly or Senate.

“Any agency can add a position if they have existing resources available,” the spokesperson said. “It depends. Certain rules do apply to moving money between categories in a budget, and that could require IFC approval. But if the category was, say, the salary category and the agency looked at the budget and they determined they have enough funds, the agency would have flexibility to add the position.”

It’s a point that Grant A. Hewitt, chief of staff for the treasurer’s office, has made many times. “Our office followed every procedural rule in our process of creating the PIO position,” he said.

However, the Counsel Bureau spokesperson said, the decision could have consequences when the department goes before the same committees again to justify its budget.

“The Legislature would have the ability to review that position during the subsequent session,” he said. “If a legislative committee said no to a position and an agency went ahead and added one with existing resources, I’m not sure how it would be received by legislators.”

If questions legislators put to Schwartz and Hewitt this year are any indication, the PIO move was not received well.

“So I mean there’s a history of not following directions from this committee right?” Anderson said during a committee budget hearing. “We had a PIO that started way back from the initial budget that we turned down. We had another PIO request in the IFC … There’s either a history of being disingenuous or dishonest, and I’m not sure which it is.”

And so, even though Schwartz hired the PIO to handle requests about ESAs, and even though his office is administering the program and he says he personally supports ESAs, Republicans say Schwartz is hurting the cause.

“I think Dan Schwartz is in the way of advancing the cause of ESAs, absolutely,” Kieckhefer said. “He is making the Democrats unhappy about working with him on anything, much less education savings accounts. So he’s undermining the process right now.”

“It’s a pretty unique situation, and, in fact, that’s why we chose (the treasurer’s) office to put ESAs in,” Anderson said. “It’s usually a low-profile low-key office, usually dealing with accounting. I think the treasurer's office is hurting the cause of ESAs.”

For his part, Schwartz says if anyone has issues, it’s the Republicans who have criticized him.

“The Republican leadership has a big problem,” he said referring to the 2015 Legislature that included significant tax increases, something more ideological conservatives opposed. “They have led the party over a cliff, and they are now making excuses and blaming me and blaming other people.”

And Schwartz is being criticized, he said, because specific legislators have issues with him personally.

“The bottom line of this is Assemblyman Anderson and me don’t get along,” he said. “Sen. Roberson (Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson) and I don’t get along. In fact, I would take that one step further and say we don’t like each other.”

If they want to advance ESAs, Schwartz said, those legislators should try to put aside any issues they have with him. “Anderson, Roberson, Kieckhefer, we may not like each other but park it at the door — that’s all I can say.”

But when it comes to ESAs, this feud, Schwartz says, is largely a side battle. “I don’t think, because they’re in the minority, it will impact the bill. The big issue will be the governor versus the Democratic majority.”

Schwartz’s assessment is backed up by math of this session. The Democrats have a majority in the Assembly and the Senate but not enough of one to override a veto by the governor.

If they send him a budget without funding for ESAs, the governor’s only choices are to accept it as a whole, or reject it and send it back to the Legislature. At that point, the rules won’t allow him to pick or choose which programs are funded.

While he won’t comment on the final budget until it’s on his desk, every indication so far is that Sandoval favors ESAs. He did, after all, propose the funding for ESAs that Schwartz has had to defend. Also, his office has said he “plans to introduce a policy measure on ESAs.”

Still, Schwartz said he doesn’t think that’s enough.

“He allocated $60 million, but it’s not enough to fund the program,” Schwartz said. “And that’s all he’s saying. I think the governor needs to prioritize. He can’t give a goody bag to every cause out there.”

If he were in charge, Schwartz said, ESAs would just be the start. “It’s a large issue,” he said. “It’s not just ESAs. The entire educational system needs to be overhauled. But it’s not my place as much as I may want it to be.”

And is he working toward making that happen, by preparing to run for governor, as Kieckhefer said he was? Schwartz said it is certainly a possibility.

“I’m in my first term, and what I’ve told people is that I’m only going to do one term as treasurer,” he said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do going forward. I’ll wait until the end of legislative session. Then I want do some polling and see what issues are and then make a decision.”