No Raiders lease agreement with stadium authority until after NFL owners meet

The absence of a stadium lease to play in Las Vegas is not expected to impede the relocation application of the Oakland Raiders to the National Football League.

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board Chairman Steve Hill said at Thursday’s meeting that a lease agreement between the board and the Raiders will not be completed before NFL owners meet on the team’s relocation application in three weeks in Phoenix.

“Certainly we are going to work expeditiously to get that lease done, but I do want to say that we’re not going to rush that process,” Hill said. “We certainly are not going to shortcut that process in any way. That’s not wise and it is not what we are going to do.”

After spending most of the week in Florida at the meeting of NFL stadium and finance committees, Raiders representatives did not attend Thursday’s meeting. Hill anticipated that would be the case, and the Raiders provided a written statement read into the record by board adviser Jeremy Aguero.

“The Raiders and Bank of America representatives confirmed that financing for the project has been secured, as the Raiders informed the Stadium Authority board at the last Stadium Authority board meeting,” the statement read in part. “The relocation issue is on pace for consideration at the annual meeting."

That meeting will take place March 26-29 in Phoenix. The Raiders presented the $650 million commitment from Bank of America referenced in the statement to the owners this week to the owners in Florida. That funding, which likely will be a large loan, effectively replaces the original investment offered and then withdrawn by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Board counsel Mark Arnold spent most of Thursday’s meeting discussing technical issues of the draft lease agreement submitted in January by the Raiders. Arnold and Raiders attorneys have spent the weeks between the lease submission and the meeting working through issues brought up by the board in response to the initial lease proposal.

The discussion touched on the issue of shared use of the stadium between UNLV football, which would play six home games in the facility, and the Raiders. The initial lease draft gave the Raiders substantial control over the appearance and scheduling of the facility. Board member Mike Newcomb, the executive director of the Thomas & Mack Center, said university officials still see significant issues to work out between the two sides.

“It’s a big concern for everyone with the university to walk into stadium and not just feel like they’re leasing it out for the day,” Newcomb said.

The other major issue discussed was ensuring that the stadium events company that operates the facility — which likely will be an offshoot of the Raiders under the current structure of the development — brings a sufficient amount of events into the stadium for revenue generation. The facility likely needs to host another 30 events beyond professional and college football to meet revenue targets on which projections were built.