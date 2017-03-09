Man sought in violent attack on 7-Eleven clerk in robbery attempt

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a violent attempted robbery late Wednesday at a 7-Eleven on Tropicana Avenue near Spencer Street, according to Metro Police.

The suspect "viciously attacked" a clerk before demanding money, police said. Surveillance images show him holding what appears to be a bar.

Officers were called shortly before midnight to the store in the 1700 block of Tropicana, police said. The suspect fled without taking any cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s who stands about 6-feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police said. He wore a black baseball cap with a white emblem, a black jacket with a white stripe across the chest over a dark gray shirt, black jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.