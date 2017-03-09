Police: Missing man may be suffering ‘emotional distress’

Metro Police are asking for help finding a 59-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday and may be suffering from “emotional distress.”

Bradley Wild, who is without his medication, was last seen driving a green and beige 2002 Toyota Tundra with a gray primer tailgate and Nevada personalized plates BWYLD, police said.

Wild, who was last seen about 10 p.m. Saturday, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 210 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Wild’s whereabouts can call police at 702 828-3111 or 702 828-2907.