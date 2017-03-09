Police: Shade Tree education director beat girlfriend ‘like a man’

A director at the state’s largest shelter for domestic violence victims who was arrested on Sunday unleashed an attack on his live-in girlfriend after she slapped him, according to a Metro Police arrest report obtained today.

The woman said to police that after she slapped Robert White II, 37, over an argument on how he’d talked to her, he told her, “I’ve been waiting for this” and he then jumped on her and began “wailing on her like a man,” according to the report.

White served as the Shade Tree's director of programs and education, shelter officials said. He’s since been suspended without pay and his duties were reassigned.

He'd undergone a federal background cheek and was deemed hirable at the time he started in November, shelter officials said. Employees there are re-screened every five years.

On the Shade Tree website, White says in his posted bio: "For the last 10 years I've been a public servant and a true steward of the community. This opportunity with the Shade Tree is only going to further my commitment to the underserved."

Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a neighborhood near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street, police said.

On White, officers found a cut inside his mouth that was caused by him biting down after he was slapped, police said. There were no other marks on him.

The woman had two marks on her face and a deep scratch on her chest that drew blood, police said.

According to statements from the couple, White became agitated when the woman pinched him with a pair of tweezers, something she told detectives she’d done in a playful manner, police said. He had wrestled the tweezers out of her hand.

Later in the evening, both were in bed and had an argument about the sheets, police said. That’s when White told his girlfriend to “sleep on the (expletive) floor,” which caused her to slap him, according to the report.

White and the woman’s stories were similar, but White said he’d only pushed and not punched her, police said.

Due to the woman’s injuries, officers deemed White the main aggressor and arrested him on one count of domestic battery, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center but has since bailed out.

A records search didn’t indicate the woman is facing any charges.