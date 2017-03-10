6 pets killed, 1 man burned in east valley apartment blaze

A man suffered minor burns when he tried to rescue five dogs and one cat that were killed in an east valley apartment fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Crews were called about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of Charleston Boulevard, near Sandhill Road, and encountered heavy smoke billowing from a unit in a one-story fourplex, officials said.

The 48-year-old man had escaped the fire but went back inside to try to rescue the animals, officials said. He was taken to University Medical Center with minor burns.

The apartment was destroyed and three people were displaced, officials said. The fire, which caused about $35,000 in damage, remains under investigation and "careless smoking" hasn't been ruled out.