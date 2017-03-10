Another court-appointed guardian accused of theft from ward

Another court-appointed financial guardian in Las Vegas has been charged with looting the accounts of a ward, whose interests she was assigned to protect when he was a teenager.

Susan Rousselle's attorney, Nicholas Woolridge, declined comment Friday about an indictment filed Thursday charging Rouselle with exploitation of a vulnerable person and theft from the special needs trust of Jason Hanson.

The filing came after another former court-appointed guardian, April Parks, and three other people were charged Wednesday with siphoning more than $550,000 out of accounts of people assigned to Parks as wards of the court.

Woolridge says Rousselle will fight her charges.

A state court judge issued an arrest warrant and set her bail at $200,000.

The indictment alleges Rousselle stole more than $50,000 from Hanson, who uses a wheelchair due to his disability.