Clark County Recorder and Assessor offices to open Henderson branch

Residents in the southeast part of the valley will soon be spared a trip to downtown Las Vegas for their county recorder and assessor needs.

Clark County is opening a Recorder and Assessor branch office inside the Henderson City Hall Building, located at 240 S. Water Street. The grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. March 23.

Standard hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Recorder and Assessor offices will share space with the Clark County Clerk’s Office, which is open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most of the services offered by the Assessor, Recorder and Clerk main downtown offices will be available at the branch location. This includes completing filings, receiving certified documents, recording homesteads, applying for veterans’ exemptions and recording military discharge papers. Tax payments for the Treasurer will also be accepted.

In addition to physical staff, the branch will have an interactive recording kiosk for people to scan and record documents, and retrieve copies electronically without waiting in line.

This is the Clark County’s second branch office for the Recorder and Assessor. The first is located at 3211 N. Tenaya Way and serves northwest valley residents.