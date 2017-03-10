Elderly woman robbed, injured outside Sam’s Town; suspect sought

An elderly woman leaving an east valley casino suffered severe injuries in a robbery earlier this month and detectives are looking for a suspect and two persons of interest, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 7 p.m. March 1 to Sam’s Town where they encountered the woman who’d been robbed, police said. She suffered severe injuries, and information on her condition was not immediately available.

A surveillance video released Friday shows the suspect and two men walking around the casino.

The three men followed the woman as she was leaving and at some point one of them pushed her and took her purse, police said.

Casino security chased the suspect but were unable to catch him, police said. The two others also weren’t found.

The suspect was described as being 17 to 20 years old and standing about 5 feet, 7 inches, police said. He had a chinstrap beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.