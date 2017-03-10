Four people arrested after 2 cabbies robbed, shots fired

Four people suspected in two robberies of cab drivers on Wednesday, one in which shots were fired, have been arrested, according to Metro Police.

Hours after the robberies, detectives arrested Mark Hagerman, 23, and Linda Smith, 32, police said. Tyreau Duboe, 29, and Kalie Fechner, 19, later were taken into custody.

The first robbery happened about 2:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of West Maule Avenue, police said. A cab driver said he picked up several passengers near Las Vegas Boulevard South and that when he arrived at the complex, they took his money and other property at gunpoint, police said.

The same suspects then hopped into a second cab at the apartment complex and, in a similar manner, robbed the second driver about 20 miles away in the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive, police said.

This time, one of the suspects began firing shots, police said. The taxi was hit as the driver fled, but the driver wasn’t injured, police said.

The suspects were booked on two counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and one count each of firing a gun where a person could be endangered and shooting into an occupied vehicle, police said.