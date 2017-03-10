Highway Patrol seeking driver in road-rage incident, crash

Authorities are looking for a woman who left after a road-rage incident resulted in a crash Thursday on the 215 Beltway that injured two people, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The four-vehicle wreck happened about 1:50 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the beltway, near U.S. 95, the patrol said.

A gray or black four-door sedan driven by a white woman with blonde hair hit a car, which then struck two other vehicles, the patrol said. The driver, who did not stop, was involved in a road-rage incident involving the vehicle she hit, the patrol said.

Two people were hospitalized in serious condition but were expected to survive, the patrol said.

The car being sought should have light to moderate damage on its left side, the patrol said.

Anyone with information should call authorities at 702-432-4424. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.