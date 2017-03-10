Jewish center evacuated after receiving ‘suspicious communications’

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada and surrounding buildings were evacuated for about an hour today after staff members received “suspicious communications,” according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about noon to the center in the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, police said.

The property was deemed safe about 1:15 p.m., and people were let back into the affected buildings.

Lake Sahara Drive, which was shut down between Sahara Avenue and Lake East Drive, also was reopened, police said.

In a separate case, the FBI is heading a probe into a bomb threat made against the center on Feb. 27 after staff received a threatening automated phone call. Metro Police searched the center with bomb-sniffing dogs and found no explosives.

The incident was part of a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the nation. There recently has been an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents in the valley and across the nation, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.