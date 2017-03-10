Man arrested in death of woman at downtown Las Vegas apartment

Officers found a woman dead and arrested a man at an downtown Las Vegas apartment Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing screaming, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 9 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 900 block of South 3rd Street to investigate a disturbance call, police said. When they could not contact anyone in the apartment, they went inside and found the woman unresponsive, police said.

The officers tried to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man at the apartment, Robert Roginsky, 38, was placed under arrest but suffered a medical episode as he was being questioned and was taken to University Medical Center, police said. He was booked in absentia on a count of murder, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details on his condition. Roginsky and the woman lived together at the apartment, police said.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, officials said.